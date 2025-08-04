Search launched for next generation of Probation Officers in Bedfordshire

Bethan studied criminology and psychology at De Montfort University, Leicester and worked as a behaviour mentor in a secondary school, before training as a Probation Officer.

As the Probation Service launches its summer recruitment drive to find the next generation of probation officers, one Bedfordshire officer who was recently nominated for a national award is encouraging others to join.

The Trainee Probation Officer Programme Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP) programme offers a unique opportunity for people to embark on a career protecting the public while supporting rehabilitation – with full salary and a fully-funded qualification provided while you train.

People from all backgrounds and walks of life from careers in education, retail, the armed forces, or customer service roles are particularly encouraged to apply, as the service looks to build a workforce that reflects Bedfordshire's diverse communities.

Bethan, 26, qualified as a probation officer through the PQiP after studying criminology and psychology at De Montfort University, Leicester and working as a behaviour mentor in a secondary school.

Her interest in criminal justice stemmed from understanding that there's more to offenders than just their crimes, leading her to focus on rehabilitation rather than punishment.

This year, Bethan was recognised with a HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) national award nomination for her work to improve collaboration between the probation service and the police.

Bethan says: "When you join, it's challenging because you have to juggle doing the job, getting another degree and doing a vocational qualification. But along the way you get so much support. If you're passionate about probation like I am, you'll be able to complete it comfortably.

"Working in probation can be a tough job. You have a challenging workload, but it's worth it. It's an important job. You make a difference. I was recently nominated for an award for my work in improving communication between ourselves and the police. For particular cases, we now have weekly meetings and agreed processes and it’s resulted in much better sharing of intelligence.

"There's never a day where you don't feel like the job is absolutely worth doing. I think I wouldn't want to be in a role where I don't feel like I make a difference and this absolutely does."

Alex Osler, Regional Director for East of England Probation Service, said: "We're looking for people with resilience, ability to build working relationships and good organisational skills to join our team in the East of England.

“This recruitment campaign comes at a crucial time when our local communities need skilled professionals who can help reduce reoffending and harm while supporting rehabilitation.

“The Probation Service offers a challenging but incredibly rewarding career where you can make a genuine difference to public safety and individual lives."

The trainee probation officer programme combines academic learning with hands-on experience through working as a probation services officer during the programme, allowing trainees to earn while they learn and develop the practical skills needed to succeed. Upon qualification, officers can apply for a role to work with offenders to address the root causes of criminal behaviour, from substance misuse to employment challenges, while ensuring court orders are fulfilled.

Key benefits of the PQiP programme include a starting salary of £26,475 while training (an additional allowance of £4,249 is applied in London); fully-funded Professional Qualification in Probation (Level 6 equivalent); structured mentoring and development and an excellent civil service pension and benefits package.

Applications close on August 18th. Candidates can apply via Prison and Probation Jobs.