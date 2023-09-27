Screwfix to open store in Flitwick after 10-year search for premises in the town

Store to launch trade counter along sales to the general public

Leading DIY and trade retailer Screwfix is opening a new store in Flitwick after a 10-year search for premises in the town.

Screwfix is set to launch one of its popular trade counters after agreeing a deal to lease two adjoining industrial units at Lyall Court.

Eamon Kennedy, senior partner and head of industrial and logistics at Kirkby Diamond, said: “This is a great result for Screwfix, which now has a fantastic new base in Flitwick where I’m sure it will enjoy enormous success.

“Screwfix had been looking for premises in Flitwick for more than 10 years but hadn’t been able to secure a unit because availability has always been very limited.

“The industrial team were bringing 9 Lyall Court to the market when we were approached by Richard Saunders of Hartnell Taylor Cook, acting for Screwfix.

“They needed more space than the unit could offer, so we negotiated with the owners of the unit next door as it seemed that their tenant was due to leave soon. By working together, we were able to reach a very successful conclusion creating the space they required off market, therefore enabling Screwfix to take both units on a 10-year lease.”

Screwfix is one of the leading retailers of trade tools, accessories and hardware with over 840 stores nationwide.

Richard Saunders, partner at Hartnell Taylor Cook, acting on behalf of Screwfix, said: “It was a pleasure dealing with Eamon at Kirkby Diamond and a successful conclusion of another store for Screwfix.”