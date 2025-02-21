Scheme to install further 256 electric vehicle chargers across Bedford borough

Bedford Borough Council is looking to install 256 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the borough.

The initiative, supported by £1 million government funding and private investment, is part of the council's commitment to the transition to electric vehicles.

The scheme is being delivered through the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, with the council’s EV Strategy consultation identifying key locations for an initial 256 chargers, predominately 7kW, across the borough.

The chosen operator will match the grant funding with private investment, to deliver the project over the term of the contract, which runs until 2040.

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment at Bedford Borough Council, said: “This is a significant step forward in our commitment to creating a sustainable transport network for Bedford borough. By increasing the number of public charge points, we are empowering residents to make the switch to electric vehicles with confidence.

“This project, supported by government funding and private investment, will not only improve air quality but also contribute to our wider efforts to tackle climate change. We believe this initiative will be instrumental in supporting residents as we move towards the 2035 deadline for the end of new petrol and diesel car sales.”

The tender is expected to be awarded in the summer with work beginning in the autumn.

The LEVI scheme, which aims to increase the number of public charge points, particularly for residents without access to their own off-street parking, forms a key part of the council’s EV Strategy 2024-27.