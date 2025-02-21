Scheme to install further 256 electric vehicle chargers across Bedford borough

By Olga Norford
Published 21st Feb 2025, 12:57 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 11:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Bedford Borough Council is looking to install 256 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the borough.

The initiative, supported by £1 million government funding and private investment, is part of the council's commitment to the transition to electric vehicles.

The scheme is being delivered through the government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, with the council’s EV Strategy consultation identifying key locations for an initial 256 chargers, predominately 7kW, across the borough.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The chosen operator will match the grant funding with private investment, to deliver the project over the term of the contract, which runs until 2040.

A tender has been launched to install 256 new electric chargers in Bedford BoroughA tender has been launched to install 256 new electric chargers in Bedford Borough
A tender has been launched to install 256 new electric chargers in Bedford Borough

Councillor Nicola Gribble, portfolio holder for environment at Bedford Borough Council, said: “This is a significant step forward in our commitment to creating a sustainable transport network for Bedford borough. By increasing the number of public charge points, we are empowering residents to make the switch to electric vehicles with confidence.

“This project, supported by government funding and private investment, will not only improve air quality but also contribute to our wider efforts to tackle climate change. We believe this initiative will be instrumental in supporting residents as we move towards the 2035 deadline for the end of new petrol and diesel car sales.”

The tender is expected to be awarded in the summer with work beginning in the autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The LEVI scheme, which aims to increase the number of public charge points, particularly for residents without access to their own off-street parking, forms a key part of the council’s EV Strategy 2024-27.

Related topics:Bedford BoroughBedford Borough CouncilBedford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice