Sample free coffee, cake and ice cream at grand opening of new Kempston café
“The Coffee Shop” will offer an array of sweet treats and premium coffee, on Bedford Road, Kempston.
Dean Douglas, who established “The Security Shop” several years ago, is modifying his existing premises, which currently offers Locksmith services and Alarm systems, to incorporate a new café.
“The Coffee Shop Kempston grand opening will be on Saturday, 27th September”, Douglas posted on Facebook.
“Helping us out with our launch day in the true community spirit will be Mr Ice Cream Man, with the most amazing ice creams and lollies around, and Jess Defil Hutch with candy floss and an amazing array of delicious cakes and sweet treats.”
The products that will be given away free are all paid for by “The Coffee Shop”, which Douglas sees as a way to give back to the local community.
“Yes its FREE, just a little something to give back to the community on launch day”, a recent post states.
Potential customers are also encouraged to arrive early on the day of the grand opening, as it’s first come first serve.
“Everyone's invited until it’s all gone”.
Further details are available on “The Coffee Shop Kempston” Official Facebook page.