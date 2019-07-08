Sadness as Bedford’s Goldings Ironmongers to close after more than 150 years

After 152 years Goldings Ironmongers in Bedford’s High Street is to close its doors.

Staff shared a post on Twitter describing their devastation at the decision, and cited lack of custom and being unable to sustain their range of products as reasons for the decision.

Vic Warner at Goldings

In 2017 Goldings celebrated its 150th birthday, after first opening in 1867 - making it Britain’s oldest hardwear store.

At the time this newspapers spoke with manager Vic Warner, who had worked in the store since 1961.

The statement from Goldings read: “It is with deep and sad regret that Goldings of Bedford Ltd has no choice but to run a closing down sale and to cease trading.

“As many of our loyal customers are aware, we have been struggling for a while now, and the footfall on the High Street is pretty much nonexistent.

“We have tried to stay relevant over our 152 years history (including the Boer War, First and Second World Wars plus the Great Depression) but today’s internet society and other stores which provide the same products as us but cheaper because they are multi- national have made it impossible to continue.

“Please come and see us. Especially if you have not been into town for a while, you will be helping an iconic Bedford business sail off into the sunset.

“We would like to thank you all for your continued custom and support through this difficult time. This has not been an easy decision; we have held on for as long as we can.

“The reality is however, we just cannot sustain our product lines and our service for so few customers.”