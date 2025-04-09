Robinson & Hall has welcomed two valuable members of staff at their Bedford office

David Cook, Senior Building Surveyor, and Tristan Peck, Planning & Development Surveyor, join Robinson & Hall.

David Cook joined them in March as Senior Building Surveyor. He has over 40 years’ experience in building surveying and has worked on a variety of property types including commercial, retail and historic buildings.

Tristan Peck joined in February as Planning & Development Surveyor. He has worked for both the developer and landowner and has over 10 years’ experience. This includes working in the UK housebuilding industry as a Land Manager, specialising in land acquisitions across the Home Counties. He has also worked for Bletsoes focusing on enhancing clients’ portfolios. He has a wealth of experience in adding value to clients’ assets, which has included development, residential, commercial and agricultural projects. Please read his previous article here (link to https://robinsonandhall.co.uk/tristan-peck-planning-development-surveyor-joins-robinson-hall/) which includes useful updates on Permitted Development Rights.