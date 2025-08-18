Renowned village restaurant near Bedford supports food charity

Attention to detail is in every meal

As the management team at The Plough at Bolnhurst celebrates its 20th year running this inspiring restaurant, which embraces the trinity of atmosphere, service and sumptuous food, it has chosen to support Food etc.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food etc empowers people to make better food choices by teaching them how to cook inexpensive, tasty and healthy meals from scratch.

Their ethos fits perfectly with the Plough’s where good ingredients and a relaxed, enjoyable ambience is at the heart of everything they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief proprietor Martin Lee said: “Our customers return to us again and again for our emphasis on responsibly sourced ingredients and a focus on enhancing the natural flavours of the food all served in an intensely warm atmosphere.

The joy of cooking is on every plate

“Asking them to add a small donation to their bill towards the important work that Food etc is doing in and around Bedford is a gesture that we are very happy to facilitate and our customers are delighted to support.”

Food etc founder and director Julie Clay said: “We really appreciate The Plough asking its customers to help us not only by donating to our work but by publicising it, which will increase awareness amongst people who value good food and eating it together.”