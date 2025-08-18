Renowned village restaurant near Bedford supports food charity
Food etc empowers people to make better food choices by teaching them how to cook inexpensive, tasty and healthy meals from scratch.
Their ethos fits perfectly with the Plough’s where good ingredients and a relaxed, enjoyable ambience is at the heart of everything they do.
Chief proprietor Martin Lee said: “Our customers return to us again and again for our emphasis on responsibly sourced ingredients and a focus on enhancing the natural flavours of the food all served in an intensely warm atmosphere.
“Asking them to add a small donation to their bill towards the important work that Food etc is doing in and around Bedford is a gesture that we are very happy to facilitate and our customers are delighted to support.”
Food etc founder and director Julie Clay said: “We really appreciate The Plough asking its customers to help us not only by donating to our work but by publicising it, which will increase awareness amongst people who value good food and eating it together.”