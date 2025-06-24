Reactiv8’s Michelle Crook picked up GOLD for Business Person of the Year 2025 at SME Business Awards making it double GOLD back to back

By Aishwarya Ashvin
Contributor
Published 24th Jun 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
Michelle Crook and Conroy Downer at Bedfordshire SME 2025placeholder image
Michelle Crook and Conroy Downer at Bedfordshire SME 2025
We’re incredibly proud of this achievement to be awarded the Business Person of the Year 2025 at the prestigious SME Business Awards.

This recognition is a powerful testament to the outstanding work carried out by Reactiv8 and the dedicated team behind everything we do. It’s a celebration of years of commitment, purpose, and the genuine impact we’ve made together.

Nearly 11 years ago, Michelle crook and Conroy downer joined forces with a shared passion for helping people reach their full potential. What began as a vision to support individuals has grown into a thriving organisation that now empowers everyone from private clients to business owners and blue-chip companies through bespoke coaching and development programmes.

Their reach continues to expand globally through www.iamgr8.co.uk — an online platform designed to inspire, support, and equip people worldwide with the tools to grow personally and professionally.

Michelle Crook and Conroy Downer at the Bedfordshire SME Awards 2025placeholder image
Michelle Crook and Conroy Downer at the Bedfordshire SME Awards 2025

Through every session, workshop, and partnership, their goal has remained consistent: to inspire growth, unlock potential, and spark transformation.

“We’re so grateful for this journey—doing what we love, with the people we love.”

— Michelle & Conroy

A huge thank you to our amazing clients, partners, and the wider Reactiv8 community. Your trust and belief in our mission continues to drive us forward.

Here’s to many more years of meaningful work and collective success.

