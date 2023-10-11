QD Stores celebrates 25 years in Bedford with 'spin the wheel' competition for customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Discount retailer QD Stores in Bedford is celebrating its 25th birthday in the town – and to mark the occasion it will host a special customer event on Tuesday (October 17).

The team at QD’s Bedford store on Greyfriars will mark the milestone with a range of activities for customers.

There’ll be a ‘spin the wheel’ competition, giving customers the opportunity to play for free and win prizes, ranging from QD vouchers and toys to notebooks and gift sets.

The team at QD’s Bedford store celebrating its 25th anniversary.

QD has been providing Bedford with its unique offering of home, gardening, furniture, pets, Christmas and much more at value guaranteed prices since 1998.

It has several long serving staff, including supervisor Jodie White who joined the store when it first opened.

Manager Cheryl Reeve began her career with QD as a night filler replenishing shelves at the Bedford store 23 years ago and went on to work in other QDs before returning to Bedford.

Assistant manager Charlotte Buckingham also joined the QD family 23 years ago. QD Stores is part of the QD Group, which is an independent, family-owned chain of High Street value retail outlets. There are currently 30 QD Stores across the country.

Cheryl said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our 25th birthday in Bedford. It is lovely to mark this milestone with our customers – some of whom have been shopping with us for a long time and come in with second and third generations of their family these days.

"Bedford is a fantastic store – I first started my career with QD here – so it’s a very special honour for me to be leading these celebrations. QD has been a family-run business for over 30 years and we are very happy with how we have been able to continue this ethos in Bedford. We are looking forward to another 25 years of amazing deals in the store.”