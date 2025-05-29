Purr-fect Care: New Bedford cat sitting service offers professional care and supports local cat charity

Feed My Cat logo

Whether you are going on a long summer holiday abroad or a short UK getaway, organizing proper care for your cat while you are away should be part of your planning and budgeting.

Feed My Cat is a brand new cat sitting business based in Bedford.

They will visit your home twice a day while you are away to feed your cat(s) and provide them with love and attention.

They have owned cats themselves for over 40 years, so your cat(s) will be in safe hands.

Cats should be fed at least twice a day

Prices start from just £25 a day and with every daily booking they will make a donation to the local Cats Protection, helping other cats in need at the same time.

Feed My Cat offers a FREE initial meet and greet appointment in your home to meet you and your cat(s) and run through everything before your trip.

More information can be found by visiting their website, www.feedmycat.co.uk or Feed My Cat can be called on 01234 604744 or emailed at [email protected].