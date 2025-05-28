Pub near Bedford reopens after major transformation

The impressive refurbishment blends the Cardington pub’s traditional charm with modern comforts.

The new bar area – which opened on Friday (May 23) in time for the bank holiday weekend – acts as a central sociable space with champagne tables, plush upholstered booths and bespoke lighting.

With space for 100 guests indoors and up to 190 outdoors, the pub hopes to come into its own over the summer months thanks to its patio overlooking the village green.

The new menu – curated by head chef Rares Botezatu, who has been with the pub for two years – will feature classic pub meals alongside innovative dishes.

The general manager called it a “top-to-toe transformation”. See what you think...

