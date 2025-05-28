The King's Arms CardingtonThe King's Arms Cardington
Pub near Bedford reopens after major transformation

By Clare Turner
Published 28th May 2025, 12:00 BST
The King’s Arms has just reopened having undergone a “top-to-toe transformation”.

The impressive refurbishment blends the Cardington pub’s traditional charm with modern comforts.

The new bar area – which opened on Friday (May 23) in time for the bank holiday weekend – acts as a central sociable space with champagne tables, plush upholstered booths and bespoke lighting.

With space for 100 guests indoors and up to 190 outdoors, the pub hopes to come into its own over the summer months thanks to its patio overlooking the village green.

The new menu – curated by head chef Rares Botezatu, who has been with the pub for two years – will feature classic pub meals alongside innovative dishes.

The general manager called it a “top-to-toe transformation”. See what you think...

The new menu, curated by head chef Rares Botezatu, features classic pub meals alongside innovative dishes

1. .

The new menu, curated by head chef Rares Botezatu, features classic pub meals alongside innovative dishes

The new design combines earthy, wooden tones with a rich warm palette, brass finishes and smooth leather

2. .

The new design combines earthy, wooden tones with a rich warm palette, brass finishes and smooth leather

The new bar area acts as a central sociable space with champagne tables, plush upholstered booths and bespoke lighting

3. .

The new bar area acts as a central sociable space with champagne tables, plush upholstered booths and bespoke lighting

There is space for 100 guests indoors and up to 190 outdoors

4. .

There is space for 100 guests indoors and up to 190 outdoors

