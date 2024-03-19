£800K investment in Bedford sees the doubling of optical and audiology services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Specsavers store, located in the Hapur Centre, opened its doors on 18 March after three months of work on the expansion, which includes a doubling of testing rooms and two designated audiology rooms.

Now having eleven testing rooms and two rooms dedicated to audiology services, the team has welcomed two new optical assistants who were hired locally and are being trained in store.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The grand re-opening had cake, ribbon-cutting and drinks for all customers, including Dame Mary and the mayor, who attended the celebration to show support for businesses in Bedford.

Bedford Specsavers Team, Founder Dame Mary Perkins and Bedford Mayor Tom Wootton

The ophthalmic director, Rakesh Nanda, says: ‘It has been a long wait but we are so happy with how the store looks and can’t wait to serve more people in Bedford.’

The Hapur store opened in 1991.The team has a combined experience of over 180 years, has tested 100,000 people and has had the audiology services for almost 21 years.

The ophthalmic director, Dharshana Chauhan, says: ‘It has been amazing to help the people of Bedford, and this expansion is so exciting as we will be able to help more people faster.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Bedford store unaccompanied due to disability or illness may be eligible to receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians. The Specsavers home visits service covers more than 90 per cent of the UK. To check eligibility, please visit https://www.specsavers.co.uk/home-eye-tests/eligibility