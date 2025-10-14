Promotion at Fisher German's Bedford office

A leading property consultancy has announced a key promotion at its Bedford office.

Fisher German has promoted Molly Skinner, who originally joined the firm in 2017 to Associate Partner.

Molly advises private and corporate landowners, charities, and educational establishments around the best ways to manage their land and property assets.

She is also joint Head of Fisher German’s education sector and is looking to grow the firm’s work in this area.

Molly has been promoted after continued success in her role, and thanked Fisher German’s unwavering support of her career since she joined the firm.

She said: “I’m absolutely thrilled and proud to receive this promotion. It’s great to be recognised in this way, and I’m looking forward to the opportunities and challenges it will bring.

“I work in an amazing team, and I am a line manager to an assistant surveyor and property administrator who are both brilliant in their respective roles and incredibly supportive. I would not be able to do my job nearly as well without them.

“Since joining as a graduate in 2017, Fisher German have been very supportive and encouraging of my career progression throughout my time with them, which I am very grateful for.”

Molly’s promotion is among 50 that Fisher German has made across all areas of the business following a decision to refresh its branding to position it as a pioneering, driven consultancy with trusted experts who share knowledge across the business and provide substantial added value to clients.

The firm has also updated its external branding to reflect a shift in mindset, a change in its growth strategy, and its future ambitions.

Many of those promoted have also been taking part in Fisher German’s Big 25 Challenge – an epic journey between the firm’s 25 UK office locations with a ban on motorised transport – to raise money for 25 different charities.

The challenge is due to end on Thursday October 30th as the team finally makes it back to its London office in the City after starting the journey in May.

Richard Benson, Senior Partner at Fisher German, said: “These promotions shine a spotlight on the very best of Fisher German and recognise colleagues who have worked so hard in support of their clients and the business.

“All our promotions align with Fisher German’s Grow Framework which helps colleagues understand how to drive their careers forward at the firm.

“I’d like to congratulate every colleague who has been promoted, which plays a massive part in ensuring Fisher German continues to build towards the future in all areas of the business.”