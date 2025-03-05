Primark's Click & Collect service comes to Bedford store

Primark’s Click & Collect service is now available at its Bedford store in the Harpur Centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Primark Bedford is one of three new stores to join Click & Collect with customers now able to access thousands of Primark products through Click & Collect for the first time.

This includes womenswear, menswear, kidswear and homeware, with shoppers ordering on the Primark website and then picking up their items at a convenient time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also give customers access to new and expanded ranges they might not otherwise be able to get in their local store. This includes Primark’s new affordable adaptive clothing range and offers more than 40 stylish wardrobe staples for men and women. The range, which launched last month, has been specially designed around the needs of those living with a disability in partnership with adaptive designer and disability campaigner, Victoria Jenkins.

Primark launches its Click & Collect service at Bedford store

Kari Rodgers, UK retail director at Primark, said: “We know that our customers love the convenience that Click & Collect offers, as well as the opportunity to access ranges otherwise only found in larger stores. With the roll out now due to complete in time for summer we hope this will help make summer holiday shopping that little bit easier.”

The ongoing expansion of Click & Collect is just one part of Primark’s ongoing investments in its stores, as it continues to look at ways to give shoppers greater convenience and choice and more reasons to visit their local Primark store and high street.