Premier Solicitors celebrates double win at prestigious Probate Awards

Bedford based full-service law firm secures national and regional recognition for probate excellence.

Premier Solicitors has achieved remarkable success in the probate sector, securing two major awards that recognise the firm's outstanding expertise and client service.

The firm was named "Probate Law Firm of the Year (National)" at The Probate Industry Awards, a particularly significant achievement as it marked Premier Solicitors' first entry into these awards. The firm's focused approach paid dividends, with the national title secured in the only category submitted.

Adding to this success, Premier Solicitors also won "Probate Provider of the Year (South)" at the 2025 British Wills and Probate Awards, demonstrating both national excellence and strong regional performance.

The dual recognition highlights Premier Solicitors' position as a leading provider of probate services, reflecting the dedication and expertise of its team across the organisation. As a full-service law firm, the awards underscore the strength of Premier Solicitors' operational services and its commitment to delivering exceptional outcomes for clients navigating the complexities of probate matters.

The firm expressed gratitude to its colleagues, clients, and partners, emphasising that such achievements are made possible through collaborative effort and the trust placed in the firm by those it serves.

Both awards ceremonies celebrated excellence across the wills and probate sector, with Premier Solicitors joining other industry leaders recognised for their contributions to the field.

David Masterton, Chief Revenue Officer, said: "We are incredibly proud and honoured to be recognised as the Probate Law Firm of the Year at the Probate Industry Awards and Probate Provider of the Year at the British Wills & Probate Awards in 2025.

"These awards are testament to the hard work, dedication, and expertise of our entire team at Premier Solicitors. It reflects our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to our clients during some of the most sensitive times in their lives."