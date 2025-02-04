Prebend Street Kitchen in Bedford retains 5-star hygiene rating for sixth year running

SMART CJS is proud to announce that Prebend Street kitchen has upheld its 5-star food hygiene rating for the sixth consecutive year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A testament to the dedication, skill, and care of its cook Heather, and volunteers.

Maintaining the highest hygiene standards is no small feat, especially when a high percentage of our food is donated. Every day, the chef works creatively to transform these donations into nutritious, high-quality meals, ensuring that every dish meets the same high standards as any professional kitchen. Meals also cater to a variety of dietary needs, including gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan options, ensuring no-one is left out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people experiencing homelessness, food safety and hygiene are absolutely critical. When someone is already struggling to survive on the streets, the last thing they need is to become ill from unsafe food. By maintaining stringent hygiene practices, Prebend Street ensures every meal is safe, nutritious, and served with dignity.

One of the centres visitors enjoying his 5 star lunch

Beyond the food itself, mealtimes at Prebend Street offer a moment of normality, comfort, and connection. Instead of eating alone on the streets without even a place to wash their hands, people can sit at a table, share a meal with others, and feel part of a community. It’s during these moments that conversations happen, trust is built, and people feel able to ask for help.

Retaining a 5-star hygiene rating for six years running is something SMART CJS is incredibly proud of. It reflects not just the excellence of its team, but its ongoing commitment to serving Bedford’s homeless with the dignity and respect they deserve.

SMART CJS would like to thank its staff, volunteers, and supporters who make this possible. With homelessness on the rise, SMART CJS continues to rely on the generosity of the community to keep this vital service running. If you would like to help, visit www.smartcjs.org.uk.