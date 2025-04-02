Yakamoz Meze Bar, in Dunstable Street, Ampthill (Picture courtesy of Blacks Business Brokers/DaltonsBusiness.com)Yakamoz Meze Bar, in Dunstable Street, Ampthill (Picture courtesy of Blacks Business Brokers/DaltonsBusiness.com)
Popular Turkish restaurant in the heart of Ampthill goes on the market

By Clare Turner
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
A Turkish restaurant which consistently gets great reviews on Google and Tripadvisor is up for sale.

Yakamoz Meze Bar, in Ampthill’s Dunstable Street, is being marketed by Blacks Business Brokers for £200,000.

It consistently gets five-star reviews online so you could be on to a winner if you snap this one up.

According to the sales blurb which you can read here, it has an annual turnover of £284,336 with a gross profit of £164,407, and seating for 80 with a stylish interior.

Don’t worry, it’s not closing so you can still enjoy some yummy pan-fried prawns and chopped mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce … or a mixed hot meze for two.

It has a very stylish interior

