Popular Turkish restaurant in the heart of Ampthill goes on the market

Yakamoz Meze Bar, in Ampthill’s Dunstable Street, is being marketed by Blacks Business Brokers for £200,000.
It consistently gets five-star reviews online so you could be on to a winner if you snap this one up.
According to the sales blurb which you can read here, it has an annual turnover of £284,336 with a gross profit of £164,407, and seating for 80 with a stylish interior.
Don’t worry, it’s not closing so you can still enjoy some yummy pan-fried prawns and chopped mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce … or a mixed hot meze for two.
