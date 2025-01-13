Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A state-of-the-art food and drink incubator that will house pioneering future food and beverage businesses is set to open at Colworth Science Park in Bedford in the heart of the UK’s ‘Golden Triangle.’

‘Gastronomica’ is the brainchild of Pioneer Group, which specialises in life science infrastructure and venture-building. The incubator is being created through a cooperation between Pioneer and Unilever. Colworth Science Park is home to one of Unilever’s Global R&D Innovation Centres, as well as other businesses pioneering future food and drink developments including DSM-Firmenich, Symrise, and IRCA Group.

The 16,000 sq ft ground floor of the Magniac building on the Colworth campus is undergoing extensive refurbishment to transform it into a shared lab facility that will be fully kitted out with high-tech equipment donated by Unilever. This will include state-of-the-art microbiology and innovation suites, featuring centrifugation, imaging, chromatography and drying systems, and a utility room available for use by start-ups. The facility is due to open in Q1 2025.

Colworth Science Park commercial director Keith Purdie said: “We are thrilled to be unveiling our plans for Pioneer’s first ever specialist incubator in food and drink. Gastronomica will bolster Colworth Science Park’s position as the top location for new and growing food and agri-tech businesses, which all benefit from being in the same community as Unilever - one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies.

Gastronomica at Colworth Science Park is being created through a cooperation between Pioneer and Unilever.

“The facility provides the ideal opportunity for food and drink start-ups to engage with Unilever, with the potential to become part of their supply chain, as well as benefit from our close links with Cranfield University and the University of Northampton and access to the Midlands Food Alliance. Gastronomica will provide a central UK hub for businesses looking to grow, test new food items, and develop local supply chains. We are already exploring plans to install additional specialist equipment to support advanced food innovation, with input from industry partners and site users.”

Pioneer plans to make Gastronomica the home of new food and drink innovations, with events and initiatives on offer to all tenant businesses, as the company’s executive director Simon Hoad explains: “Gastronomica is grounded in nature but rooted in the future. The facility will be more than just a lab – it will be abuzz with inspiring lectures and workshops from industry experts and thought leaders, hands-on sensory experiences, demos using new techniques and ingredients, and showcases and tours across Colworth Science Park.

“We also plan to award ambitious businesses, innovators, and entrepreneurs with prizes of recognition, tenancy, mentoring, incubation, and investment. It is an exciting time to be innovating in this sector and we encourage all food and beverage start-ups and entrepreneurs to come and explore what Gastronomica has to offer.”

Colworth Unilever R&D site leader Julie Merrick said: “We are excited to support the launch of Gastronomica, a pioneering venture that embodies our commitment to innovation in the food and drink sector. This new facility will not only provide excellent resources for start-ups but also foster collaboration and creativity among emerging and growing businesses. Together with Pioneer Group, we are creating a vibrant hub that will drive the future of food and drink innovation and broaden the eco-system right here at Colworth Science Park.”

Boris Brands, technical director UK & Ireland at Symrise, based at Colworth, added: “Symrise has been an integral part of the Colworth Science Park collaborative ecosystem for the past three years, and we feel honoured and privileged to continue this journey together. The Colworth approach to product development perfectly fits with Symrise's 'ONE Innovation Ecosystem,’ supporting us in our approach to work as the chosen development partner for our customers rather than as a transactional ingredient supplier. The footprint on site has always been impressive, but the opening of Gastronomica will take things to a whole new level. The options and opportunities we will have at our disposal will elevate our set-up and we look forward to making full use of this amazing new resource.”

To find out more about Gastronomica, visit: https://thepioneergroup.com/gastronomica/

For more information about Pioneer, visit www.thepioneergroup.com.