Pilgrim's Progress in Bedford gets another good wrap-sheet after winning loo award again

The gents loos at The Pilgrim's Progress

It’s looks like inspectors are potty about the toilets at The Pilgrim’s Progress – it’s won loo of the year for the fourth time.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK and the Wetherspoon boozer was awarded a platinum rating.

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness and accessibility.

Michael Rogers, who manages the Midland Road pub, said: “We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”