Pembury Fencing sold to established operator

Kings Corporate is pleased to announce the successful sale of Pembury Fencing Ltd, a well-established high-security and enhanced security fencing specialist based in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a history spanning over 50 years as part of the Pembury Group, the business has built an excellent reputation for delivering high-quality fencing installations. Pembury Fencing works with a wide range of commercial, governmental and local authority organisations, completing projects that include national infrastructure utility sites, schools, data centres, sports facilities and airports.

The company installs all types of fencing and also provides sports fencing (MUGA), acoustic fencing, railing systems, and all types of gate automation and access control. A member of the Association of Fencing Industries, Pembury Fencing can supply and integrate gate automation and access control systems to complete installations, offering clients a comprehensive solution from start to finish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating across a wide geographical area, the business has carried out projects from Birmingham to Bristol and from Lowestoft to the South Coast. Known for its loyal customer base and repeat contracts, Pembury Fencing continues to present opportunities for further growth and development.

Pembury Fencing Sold

Having generated significant levels of interest, the sale was overseen by Laura Ferguson, Deputy Manager at Kings Corporate, who identified the right buyer – in a long-established operator in the industrial sector – to take the business forward.

Laura Ferguson commented: “Pembury Fencing is a very well-regarded and profitable business, with an outstanding reputation in the fencing sector. I am delighted to have supported our client in securing a new buyer who will continue to grow and develop the company.”