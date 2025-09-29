Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts expands in Bedfordshire

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) has expanded its footprint in Bedfordshire with the opening of a new academy in Leighton Buzzard, taking its total to more than 255 academies across the UK.

The opening marks the continuation of PQA’s success across the Home Counties in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire with established academies in Buckingham, Milton Keynes, Aylesbury, Luton, Letchworth & Hitchin, Welwyn Garden City, Hertford, Hemel Hempstead, St Albans, Amersham and Watford, alongside the original academy in High Wycombe.

PQA is the premier destination for children aged 4-18 to discover their passion for performing arts, filmmaking and comedy, developing essential life skills, and building lasting friendships.

Principal Katie Ell, who brings more than 15 years of experience in education, performance and youth theatre, and who already runs two successful PQA academies in Watford, has opened the academy in Leighton Buzzard this month.

PQA Leighton Buzzard

PQA Principal Katie Ell, said: “I’ve been wanting to expand for a while, and Leighton Buzzard felt like the perfect fit. It’s close to home and connected to our Watford academies by train, which means I can bring some of my fantastic and trusted teaching team with me. Having the support of PQA HQ services has meant I’ve been able to follow my dream of opening more academies and supporting more young performers, filmmakers and comedians to access opportunities that may not exist locally without us.”

PQA is not a franchise so principals don’t need to pay an upfront franchise fee to get started. Instead they invest in the principals to set up and start their business, providing access to central services and support, such as marketing, training, lesson development and planning and events management, through its headquarters in High Wycombe,

Emma Taylor at PQA, said: “We are delighted to see Katie expand her portfolio of academies in the Home Counties - the place where we began almost 20 years ago. It is important to us that we support principals in their ambitions to start and build their business without the financial obstacles that may otherwise get in the way, whilst also supporting children aged 4 - 18 to access these amazing opportunities in their local community.”

The PQA model attracts entrepreneurs from all walks of life. As the academies are typically run at the weekends, individuals are able to continue with their current job and run a PQA on the weekends - providing individuals with the best of both worlds.