Outside swimming in the sun: Oasis Beach Pool re-opens in Bedford

Oasis Beach Pool has re-opened just in time for the hot weather and school holidays.

The facility, in Cardington Road, was closed for a three-week refurbishment and maintenance work.

There is also a brand new fully stocked shop in the foyer selling a range of swimming gear and pool essentials.

Cllr Doug McMurdo, portfolio holder for leisure and culture at Bedford Borough Council, said “After a short but vital period of refurbishment and maintenance works, it is great to have Oasis Beach Pool back open for the summer holidays- and just in time for the heatwave!

“There’s lots of fun to be had for the whole family.”

During the busy summer period the facility will operate special sessions so that everyone can make sure they get a chance to try out the new flumes and use all the pool facilities.

Book your session online in advance at https://www.fusion-lifestyle.com/centres/oasis-beach-pool/timetables/swimming/ or call the pool on 01234 272100.