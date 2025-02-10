One of Europe’s leading power cable suppliers launches hub in Bedford in £800k project

A major reconfiguration of a warehouse has enabled one of Europe’s leading suppliers of power cables to launch a new hub in Bedford.

The building consultancy team at leading commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond led the £800,000 project at Priory Point, Bedford Business Park.

Ellesmere Property Management Company, landlord of the 90,000 sq ft warehouse, instructed Kirkby Diamond to deliver the construction of two new dock levellers, which bridge the gap between the building and the vehicle, facilitating a secure platform for the loading and unloading of goods. This was required ahead of new occupier Premier Cables moving in after agreeing a 10-year lease, in a deal completed by Kirkby Diamond’s Agency department.

Grant Whittaker, building consultancy associate at Kirkby Diamond, led the project team including structural engineers, architects, utility services and M&E contractors.

Grant said: “This was our team’s largest project to date, and we are very satisfied with the outcome which has enabled Premier Cables to launch a new hub in the heart of Bedfordshire.

“When the previous tenant’s lease was coming to an end we were instructed to carry out the dilapidations survey for our client, and then our agency team found a new tenant. The landlord agreed to have the dock levellers installed as they were essential for the new tenant’s operations.

“The incoming tenant needed several alterations to the existing building and the landlord had a plan that they wanted us to implement. We understood what the client wanted to achieve and, with support from a range of professionals, submitted plans to building control to ensure the local authority approved the plans.”

Ash Construction, the principal contractor, built the two new dock levellers. On site for 11 weeks, work included demolition of a plant room and one side of the building, excavation of the concrete floor, installation of new leveller doors and restoring the rear of the warehouse.

The timetable was challenging, said Grant. The new tenant needed to start fit out of the new warehouse and had a set move in date. Racking was being installed while heavy civil engineering work was being carried out to one section of the building. Stock has now been moved in and the company has taken full occupation.

Mark Pepper, executive partner and head of building consultancy at Kirkby Diamond, said: “Our team is thrilled with the result at Priory Point. This was a heavy refurbishment with a significant amount of building work involved and we delivered an outstanding result for our client. I would urge landlords and tenants to get in touch if they are looking for support on similar large-scale projects.”

A timelapse video of the Priory Point project can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/3JIUKQPv4JM

Kirkby Diamond is a full-service firm of chartered surveyors and property consultants. The company, with offices in Milton Keynes, Luton, Bedford, Enfield and St Albans, works with local and national clients to offer a total solution to their surveying and commercial agency needs.