One butchers and one Bedford takeaway told they need 'major improvement' following food hygiene visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and it’s not looking good for two Bedford businesses.

Many restaurants and takeaways have scored well – but FSA inspectors told Peri Peri & Pizza, in The Broadway, as well as Lingers Butchers, in St Cuthbert’s Street, they both need ‘major improvement’.

Hallows Cafe, in Allhallows, scored a little better but was also told ‘some improvement’ was necessary after the inspectors’ visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which breaks down as:

Did Food Standards inspectors visit your favourite this time around?

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5 – Toastie City, Wootton Blue Cross, Bedford Road, Wootton – inspected on July 26

RATED 5 – Mils Cookies, Bromham – inspected on August 7

RATED 5 – Sharnbrook Deli Cafe, High Street, Sharnbrook – inspected on August 12

RATED 5 – The Baking Suite, Molivers Lane, Bromham – inspected on August 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 5 – Danish Camp, Chapel Lane, Willington – inspected on July 25

RATED 5 – The Willow Tree at Briar Bank Park Social Club, Luton Road, Wilstead – inspected on August 1

RATED 5 – CaRumBar, Howard Street, Bedford – inspected on July 24

RATED 5 – Embankment Hotel, The Embankment, Bedford – inspected on July 29

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 5 – Happy's Dhaba, Bedford – inspected on August 13 August

RATED 5 – Naughty Pizza, Riverside Square, Bedford – inspected on July 18

RATED 5 – The 3:16 Charity Shop Bedford Pentecostal Church, Assemblies Of God Pentecostal Church, Roise Street, Bedford – inspected on July 29

RATED 5 – Wok Inn Chinese, London Road, Bedford – inspected on July 18

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 4 – Blossom Cafe, Bedford Road, Willington – inspected on July 15

RATED 4 – Kempston Coffee House at The Smiths Arms, Margetts Road, Kempston – inspected on June 19

RATED 4 – Delicacies of China, Tavistock Street, Bedford – inspected on July 10

RATED 4 – Dynamite Diner, Ford End Road, Bedford – inspected on June 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 4 – Grill and Kebab House, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 23

RATED 4 – Sundaes Gelato, High Street, Bedford – inspected on July 8

RATED 3 – Mandarin House, High Street, Clapham – inspected on June 27

RATED 3 – 7 Days Bedford Ltd, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 23

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 3 – Chaat Haus, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on June 12

RATED 3 – Man Do Chinese Restaurant, Midland Road, Bedford – inspected on July 8

RATED 3 – Tasty Peri Peri, Harrowden Road, Bedford – inspected on July 10

RATED 3 – Zingo, Thurlow Street, Bedford – inspected on July 15

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RATED 2 – Hallows Cafe, Allhallows, Bedford – inspected on July 2

RATED 1 – Lingers High Class Butchers, St Cuthbert’s Street, Bedford – inspected on July 23

RATED 1 – Peri Peri & Pizza, The Broadway, Bedford – inspected on June 17