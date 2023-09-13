One Bedford takeaway needs 'some improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

How does your favourite rank?

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)

The good news is most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored really well with none needing major or urgent improvement in this latest round of inspections.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only one – Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road – was told it needed ‘some improvement’ by the FSA.

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored really well in this latest round of inspections

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

AMBER COMBO, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on August 18

Desi Delights, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 17

The Legstraps, Keeley Lane, Wootton – rated on August 16

KOKORO, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on July 29

Rumbles Fish Bar, Folkes Road, Wootton – rated on July 27

Club 2000 Bingo, Aspects Leisure Centre – rated on July 26

The Glenn Miller Museum, Clapham – rated on July 14

St Paul’s Church, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on June 12

Fox And Hounds, High Street, Riseley – rated on August 23

Colworth Club at Unilever Research Colworth House, Sharnbrook – rated on August 16

Brewpoint, Cut Throat Lane, Bedford – rated on August 15

The Three Tuns, Main Road, Biddenham – rated on July 26

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gardeners Arms, Sandhurst Road, Bedford – rated on June 30

RAFA Club, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on June 23

Bedford Athletic Rugby Club Bar – rated on June 12

Executive Snooker Club, Lurke Street, Bedford – rated on June 12

Pride of Poland Limited, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on June 12

The Muntjac, High Street, Harrold – rated on June 3

The Fox And Duck, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on June 2

Podington United Services Club – rated on June 2

The Royal Oak, Woburn Road, Kempston – rated on June 2

The Mill Hotel, 32-34 Mill Street, Bedford; rated on June 2

Kempston Hammers Sports & Social Club – rated on June 1

Meltis Sports And Social Club, Miller Road, Bedford – rated on June 1

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford & County Golf Club Bar, Clapham – rated on May 26

Kalooki Club, Spenser Road, Bedford – rated on May 26

Kempston Constitutional Club – rated on May 26

The Kent Arms, Salisbury Street, Bedford – rated on May 26

Bedford Town Football Club – rated on May 25

Desi Grill, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on August 12

Domino’s Pizza, Clay Avenue, Stewartby – rated on August 12

Tops Pizza - Bedford, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on July 29

RATED 4

Noble Rot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on July 12

City Caffè, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 5

Podington Cricket Club – rated on July 19

Greyfriars Snooker Centre, Bedford – rated on June 6

The Wellington Arms, Wellington Street, Bedford – rated on May 31

RATED 2