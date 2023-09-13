One Bedford takeaway needs 'some improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency (FSA)
The good news is most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored really well with none needing major or urgent improvement in this latest round of inspections.
Only one – Chicken & Spice, in Midland Road – was told it needed ‘some improvement’ by the FSA.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
AMBER COMBO, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on August 18
Desi Delights, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on August 17
The Legstraps, Keeley Lane, Wootton – rated on August 16
KOKORO, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on July 29
Rumbles Fish Bar, Folkes Road, Wootton – rated on July 27
Club 2000 Bingo, Aspects Leisure Centre – rated on July 26
The Glenn Miller Museum, Clapham – rated on July 14
St Paul’s Church, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on June 12
Fox And Hounds, High Street, Riseley – rated on August 23
Colworth Club at Unilever Research Colworth House, Sharnbrook – rated on August 16
Brewpoint, Cut Throat Lane, Bedford – rated on August 15
The Three Tuns, Main Road, Biddenham – rated on July 26
The Gardeners Arms, Sandhurst Road, Bedford – rated on June 30
RAFA Club, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on June 23
Bedford Athletic Rugby Club Bar – rated on June 12
Executive Snooker Club, Lurke Street, Bedford – rated on June 12
Pride of Poland Limited, Ashburnham Road, Bedford – rated on June 12
The Muntjac, High Street, Harrold – rated on June 3
The Fox And Duck, Bedford Road, Wootton – rated on June 2
Podington United Services Club – rated on June 2
The Royal Oak, Woburn Road, Kempston – rated on June 2
The Mill Hotel, 32-34 Mill Street, Bedford; rated on June 2
Kempston Hammers Sports & Social Club – rated on June 1
Meltis Sports And Social Club, Miller Road, Bedford – rated on June 1
Bedford & County Golf Club Bar, Clapham – rated on May 26
Kalooki Club, Spenser Road, Bedford – rated on May 26
Kempston Constitutional Club – rated on May 26
The Kent Arms, Salisbury Street, Bedford – rated on May 26
Bedford Town Football Club – rated on May 25
Desi Grill, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on August 12
Domino’s Pizza, Clay Avenue, Stewartby – rated on August 12
Tops Pizza - Bedford, Harpur Street, Bedford – rated on July 29
RATED 4
Noble Rot, Tavistock Street, Bedford – rated on July 12
City Caffè, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 5
Podington Cricket Club – rated on July 19
Greyfriars Snooker Centre, Bedford – rated on June 6
The Wellington Arms, Wellington Street, Bedford – rated on May 31
RATED 2
Chicken & Spice, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on July 27