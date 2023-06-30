News you can trust since 1845
One Bedford takeaway needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

By Clare Turner
Published 30th Jun 2023, 17:05 BST

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only one – Desi Grill, in Ampthill Road – needing ‘major improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating stickerA Food Standards Agency rating sticker
5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on May 16

Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on June 15

Playhouse at Building, Twinwoods Business Park, Milton Ernest – rated on June 8

Zizzi, Merchant Gate, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 1

Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on May 31

Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on May 23

KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – rated on May 22

The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – rated on June 6

The Bear, High Street, Bedford – rated on June 1

Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 13

RATED 4

Jemz Caribbean, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on April 18

The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – rated on April 19

Little Acorn Cafe, at The Royal Oak, High Street, Roxton – rated on April 20

Horse And Groom, High Street, Clapham – rated on April 25

Sapori del sud, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on May 9

Gunns Bakery, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 10

RATED 3

The Bedford Arms, High Street, Oakley – rated on April 18

Thali & Tandoor, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on April 28

Kempston Cafe, Springfield Centre – rated on May 25

RATED 2

Amber Combo, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on April 14

RATED 1

Desi Grill, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on April 27

