One Bedford takeaway needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency
Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only one – Desi Grill, in Ampthill Road – needing ‘major improvement’.
All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on May 16
Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on June 15
Playhouse at Building, Twinwoods Business Park, Milton Ernest – rated on June 8
Zizzi, Merchant Gate, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 1
Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on May 31
Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on May 23
KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – rated on May 22
The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – rated on June 6
The Bear, High Street, Bedford – rated on June 1
Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 13
RATED 4
Jemz Caribbean, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on April 18
The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – rated on April 19
Little Acorn Cafe, at The Royal Oak, High Street, Roxton – rated on April 20
Horse And Groom, High Street, Clapham – rated on April 25
Sapori del sud, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on May 9
Gunns Bakery, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 10
RATED 3
The Bedford Arms, High Street, Oakley – rated on April 18
Thali & Tandoor, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on April 28
Kempston Cafe, Springfield Centre – rated on May 25
RATED 2
Amber Combo, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on April 14
RATED 1
Desi Grill, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on April 27