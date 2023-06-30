One Bedford takeaway needs 'major improvement' in latest food hygiene ratings

Is it your favourite?

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency

Most restaurants and takeaways in Bedford have scored well with only one – Desi Grill, in Ampthill Road – needing ‘major improvement’.

All businesses are given a rating between 0 and 5 which means:

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

G's Takeaway, St John’s Street, Kempston – rated on May 16

Green Earth Cafe at Number 13, St Paul’s Square, Bedford – rated on June 15

Playhouse at Building, Twinwoods Business Park, Milton Ernest – rated on June 8

Zizzi, Merchant Gate, Riverside Square, Bedford – rated on June 1

Royal Sweets, Ford End Road, Bedford – rated on May 31

Cafe Mar-Chelles, Bedford Road, Kempston – rated on May 23

KFC, Interchange Retail Park, Kempston – rated on May 22

The Anchor Inn, High Street, Great Barford – rated on June 6

The Bear, High Street, Bedford – rated on June 1

Bala Sweet Centre, Midland Road, Bedford – rated on June 13

RATED 4

Jemz Caribbean, Ampthill Road, Bedford – rated on April 18

The King’s Arms, St Mary’s Street, Bedford – rated on April 19

Little Acorn Cafe, at The Royal Oak, High Street, Roxton – rated on April 20

Horse And Groom, High Street, Clapham – rated on April 25

Sapori del sud, Castle Road, Bedford – rated on May 9

Gunns Bakery, High Street, Bedford – rated on May 10

RATED 3

The Bedford Arms, High Street, Oakley – rated on April 18

Thali & Tandoor, Castle Lane, Bedford – rated on April 28

Kempston Cafe, Springfield Centre – rated on May 25

RATED 2

Amber Combo, The Broadway, Bedford – rated on April 14

RATED 1