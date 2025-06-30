On the move: Barclays to leave Bedford High Street

Bedford's Barclays bank

Barclays has announced it’s relocating after more than 100 years in the High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bank wrote to customers over the weekend to inform them that as of October, they’ll be moving to Silver Street.

It looks like the new branch will be in the former unit once occupied by River Island.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But it’s sad day for the imposing building in the High Street which was bought by the bank in 1920. Before that, it was owned by everyone from a couple of butchers to a farmer and a brewer.

The branch will close on Friday, September 26 at noon with the new one opening around the corner on Monday, October 6.

In the letter, Barclays said: “It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.”

Your sort code will stay the same as will your PIN and cheque books and everything else.

The opening hours of the new branch will be:

Monday to Friday: 9.30am to 3pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday: 9.30am to 1pm (self-service counter only on Saturday)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers