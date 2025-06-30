On the move: Barclays to leave Bedford High Street
The bank wrote to customers over the weekend to inform them that as of October, they’ll be moving to Silver Street.
It looks like the new branch will be in the former unit once occupied by River Island.
But it’s sad day for the imposing building in the High Street which was bought by the bank in 1920. Before that, it was owned by everyone from a couple of butchers to a farmer and a brewer.
The branch will close on Friday, September 26 at noon with the new one opening around the corner on Monday, October 6.
In the letter, Barclays said: “It will have a fresh, modern feel with better disability access, improved meeting rooms and at least one cash machine available 24 hours a day.”
Your sort code will stay the same as will your PIN and cheque books and everything else.
The opening hours of the new branch will be:
Monday to Friday: 9.30am to 3pm
Saturday: 9.30am to 1pm (self-service counter only on Saturday)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.