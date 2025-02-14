Omorfia Interior Design Ltd of Bedfordshire awarded Best of Houzz 2025

Annual award highlights home renovation and design professionals with top ratings and most popular designs among the global Houzz community.

Omorfia Interior Design Ltd of Bedford has won a “Best of Houzz” award for Service on Houzz®, the leading platform for home renovation and design, empowering industry professionals and their clients with all-in-one project management and design software. The Bedford based interior design firm was chosen by the millions of homeowners that comprise the Houzz community from among more than 3 million active home building, renovation and design industry professionals.

Best of Houzz awards are given annually, in three categories: Design, Service and Photography. Design awards honour professionals whose work was the most popular among the Houzz community. Customer Service honours are based on several factors, including a pro’s overall rating on Houzz and client reviews submitted in 2024.

“Best of Houzz 2025” badges appear on winners’ profiles as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help the more than 70 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts on Houzz to identify popular and top-rated home professionals for their projects.

Eleni Fantis, Director & Principal Designer

Director and Principal Designer Eleni Fantis said “I’m absolutely delighted that Omorfia Interior Design has been awarded Best of Houzz 2025 for Service—our fourth consecutive year receiving this recognition! This award is based on client satisfaction, and it means so much to know that our dedication to delivering exceptional service and beautifully designed spaces is valued. We take great pride in making the design process seamless and enjoyable for our clients across Bedfordshire and the surrounding counties. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us—we couldn’t have done it without you! “

“Best of Houzz award winners exemplify the highest levels of design, quality and customer satisfaction,” said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. “This recognition honours professionals doing residential projects whose exceptional work inspires confidence and trust among homeowners, with many using Houzz Pro software to help deliver a stand-out client experience.”