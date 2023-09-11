The store is also calling on charities and foodbanks to partner up

Aldi is set to open a new store on Ampthill Road in Flitwick later this month.

And what’s more, Team GB silver medallist Ryan Owens will be doing the honours and cutting the ribbon at 8am on Thursday, September 28 at 8am.

The store will be run by Andy Fahey, along with a team of 42 colleagues.

During the grand opening, Ryan will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new Aldi store is also calling on charities and foodbanks in Flitwick to register with Neighbourly – a community engagement platform.