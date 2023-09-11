News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Olympic hero Ryan Owens to open new Aldi store in Flitwick

The store is also calling on charities and foodbanks to partner up
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Aldi is set to open a new store on Ampthill Road in Flitwick later this month.

And what’s more, Team GB silver medallist Ryan Owens will be doing the honours and cutting the ribbon at 8am on Thursday, September 28 at 8am.

The store will be run by Andy Fahey, along with a team of 42 colleagues.

The new Aldi will open in Ampthill Road, Flitwick on Thursday, September 28The new Aldi will open in Ampthill Road, Flitwick on Thursday, September 28
The new Aldi will open in Ampthill Road, Flitwick on Thursday, September 28
Most Popular

During the grand opening, Ryan will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new Aldi store is also calling on charities and foodbanks in Flitwick to register with Neighbourly – a community engagement platform.

Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. If you want to partner up with the new Aldi store, email [email protected].

Related topics:AldiAmpthill Road