Olympic hero Ryan Owens to open new Aldi store in Flitwick
Aldi is set to open a new store on Ampthill Road in Flitwick later this month.
And what’s more, Team GB silver medallist Ryan Owens will be doing the honours and cutting the ribbon at 8am on Thursday, September 28 at 8am.
The store will be run by Andy Fahey, along with a team of 42 colleagues.
During the grand opening, Ryan will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables to the first 30 customers in the queue.
The new Aldi store is also calling on charities and foodbanks in Flitwick to register with Neighbourly – a community engagement platform.
Charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week. If you want to partner up with the new Aldi store, email [email protected].