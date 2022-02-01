Number of businesses in Bedford hits record high

Latest figures show that the number of businesses in Bedford reached a record high during 2021 – despite the continuing economic challenges from the pandemic.

The number of new businesses in Bedford was 1,730.

And the total number of registered companies in Bedfordshire rose to 47,831, up from 46,207 at the end of 2020, representing an increase of 3.5 per cent.

Phoebe Reid

The statistics come from the Inform Direct Review of Company Formations using data from Companies House and the Office for National Statistics.

The total number of businesses in Bedford is 12,864.

One such business was Taite Ro - a fashion rental platform, created by Phoebe Reid from her bedroom

Fashionistas can rent mid to high-end designer statement dresses, jumpsuits, co-ords, coats and blazers - including Gucci.