Not your average 'food bank': IMPAKT Food moves into Bedford town centre

IMPAKT Food has moved to new purpose-built premises in Bedford town centre.

After two years of operating from a temporary location at Priory Methodist Church, IMPAKT Food's new central location at the end of Hawes Court, opposite B&M in Midland Road, significantly enhances accessibility for those in need.

The building, formerly a dilapidated HMO, has been transformed to a high standard, providing a boost to its users and to the town centre. Initially, the service will run twice a week on Thursday and Friday from 10am to 1pm.

IMPAKT Food is a community larder that operates differently from most 'food banks'. There are no eligibility criteria or questions asked – simply bring your shopping bags. Inside, the larder is arranged like a shop: take a basket and choose the items you need. IMPAKT Food offers fresh fruits and vegetables, tins, jars, sauces, cereals, pasta, rice, cakes, biscuits, and a variety of toiletries and feminine products.

IMPAKT Food Manager Charlotte Corke in the new premises in Bedford Town Centre

“We’re really excited to be in our new premises and we cannot wait to see you all. It’s going to be a brand new experience to that of a traditional food larder/ bank,” said Charlotte Corke, IMPAKT food manager.

“Food poverty is still a major concern in this country for people of all ages. Here at IMPAKT Housing & Support we believe no one should go hungry, which is why we operate a no questions asked approach. This move wouldn’t have been possible without the support of Padmanor who commissioned 4Frontinteriors to totally refurbish the building we now occupy,” said Paul Hunt CEO of IMPAKT Housing & Support.

“The people at IMPAKT Food are life savers, without which I (like many others) would be at my wit’s end. The food provided is often our only source of fresh fruit and veg,” added an IMPAKT food service user.

