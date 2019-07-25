NICE work as Wonder Woman comes to Bedford

She is the face of heroism, with a Lasso of Truth, a pair of indestructible bracelets, and a weaponised tiara.

They are the Faces statues: five-metre-high abstract creations of stainless welded steel.

And together they represent NICE, the famous comic-con which is returning to Bedford in September.

The annual event is organised by Close Encounters, which has stores in Bedford as well as Northampton and Peterborough.

The Wonder Woman in Bedford artwork was created by one of the main guests - Fernando Dagnino, a Spanish writer and artist who has worked on some of DC’s biggest titles as well as the highly-rated Smart Girl.

Comic fans may also be familiar with Adi Granov - and if you don’t recognise his name then you will know his work as his designs were used for the cinematic adaptations of Black Panther and Iron Man.

Wonder Woman in Bedford by Fernando Dagnino

Another favourite is Alex Maleev, the Bulgarian artist who did some fantastic work on series such as Daredevil, Spider-Woman, New Avengers, and Scarlet.

And then there is Ram V, who has written on titles such as Catwoman, Batman, Wolverine, and These Savage Shores which is about vampires in India during the Victorian era.

NICE takes place on September 8-9, with weekend tickets from £26.50.

To find out more visit https://nicecon.co.uk/