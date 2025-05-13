New restaurant on menu as Flitwick council transforms former bank
Flitwick Town Council has invested in a shell refurbishment of the vacant building which is prominently positioned in Town Square - a key commercial area situated directly opposite Flitwick Railway Station.
Kirkby Diamond has been instructed by the council to market the property which will offer a 781 sq ft retail unit and a 3,328 sq ft open plan restaurant unit with a mezzanine-style first floor once the refurbishment is completed.
Agency associate Joshua Parello, in Kirkby Diamond’s Bedford office, said: “Numbers 3 and 3a Station Road in Flitwick offer very exciting opportunities for a retailer and a restaurateur to establish a presence and make a major impact on this popular town.
“This is a high-profile building right in the heart of the town, in a location that benefits from high footfall and excellent transport links, making it an ideal location for retail and a hospitality venue. It sits on the Town Square where markets and other events are staged, so it is at the centre of community activity throughout the year.”
He added: “It really is a striking building. The council has made a real statement with its transformation of the property into a shell condition, ready to welcome a visionary restaurant operator. A retail unit that forms part of the same building is separately available.
“The restaurant unit has an open plan ground floor, offering flexibility for a dynamic dining experience, with a mezzanine-style first floor, ideal for additional seating or private dining, with potential for outside dining space. The basement level retains the original bank vault - a unique character element that could be repurposed.”
Councillor John Roberts, the Town Mayor of Flitwick, said: “This is a really exciting time for the project. A new restaurant and retail outlet in the Town Square will be a welcome addition to Flitwick and provide a great new attraction for people to visit the centre of town.”
The council has an aspiration to offer a post office counter in the retail unit to bring back this much-needed service to the town.
The retail unit will provide a versatile blank canvas for a range of retail or service-based businesses. The unit will include a newly installed WC and dedicated rear storage or ancillary space, ensuring both practicality and convenience for future occupiers. Flitwick Town Council has been given £384,000 in government grants to renovate the property.
For more information please contact Joshua Parello on 07951 613 205 or email [email protected].
