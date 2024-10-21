New owners of Frosts Garden Centre in Willington vow to protect its heritage following buyout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Blue Diamond Group bought Frosts Garden Centre on Friday (October 18).

Frosts posted the news on its Facebook page at the weekend, telling customers the sale followed a lot of “heart-searching”.

The original nursery was created by Isaac Godber in the late 1890s and in 1972, Richard and Candida Godber approached Brian and Adrian Frost to join them to make it the garden centre business you know today.

The post said: “The Blue Diamond Group expressed an interest in purchasing both Frosts at Woburn Sands and Willington. After a great deal of heart-searching and deliberation, the Willington Partners agreed to accept the Blue Diamond offer to purchase Willington, as did James and Jeremy Frost at Woburn Sands.

Frosts Garden Centre in Willington

"The Blue Diamond Group, owns 45 garden centres in the UK and Channel Islands and the management is committed to running stylish centres which provide their customers with an exceptional shopping and dining experience.”

Alan Roper, the CEO of The Blue Diamond Group, said: “Frosts Garden Centre is a thriving and respected family business with a unique brand and excellent reputation within the local community. Blue Diamond is proud to be the new owner of this aspirational garden centre. We intend to protect its heritage and core values whilst driving the business forward into the future and are delighted to welcome Frosts into the Blue Diamond portfolio.”

However, a few customers weren’t so thrilled by the news. One said on Facebook: “Frosts at Willington is now like a shopping centre with most gifts made overseas. Quite sad really.”

While another said: “What a shame. More and more of these personal family nurseries are being bought out.”