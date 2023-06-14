New owner takes over popular Bedford salon where she landed her first ever job 25 years ago

There will be a launch party to celebrate the handover

A popular hairdressers in Bedford will be holding an event to celebrate its new owner – who had her first ever job at the salon 25 years ago.

Kym Birnie has taken over Oktober, Oktober, located on the High Street Clapham, stepping in to the role this month.

And to celebrate the ownership change, the 45-year-old is holding a launch party next Saturday (June 24).

Kym Birnie (left) and Caroline Bygrave

Since landing her first job at Oktober, Kym has worked as a stylist in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire while raising a family. Now her two girls have grown up, Kym has decided to invest in her future and run her own salon, with the support of her partner Colin.

“I am so excited to be returning to Clapham and starting this new venture. I hope all Oktober clients past and new will come along and meet me at our launch party for a glass of bubbly,” Kym said.

As well as the big launch event, plans have been put in place to refurbish the Bedford venue.

Kym, from Riseley, has been handed the keys to the door by previous owner Caroline Bygrave.

Caroline said: “I am retiring after 25 years at Oktober. I am so happy to be leaving the business in Kym’s capable hands, especially as she started her career here with me.”