New nostalgic menu additions aim to keep summer vibes all year round at popular Bedford café

They include two Ice Cream Floats and five fresh Bubble Teas

New menu additions will be keeping up the summer vibes all year round at Creams Café in Bedford.

The High Street café is preparing to launch two nostalgic Ice Cream Floats and five fresh Bubble Teas, crafted in partnership with Dalston’s Soda Company, from Tuesday August 29.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cherry & Vanilla Ice Cream Float is a combo of Dalston’s Cherry Soda topped with scoop of Creams’ signature vanilla gelato while the Peach & Strawberry Ice Cream Float with Dalston’s Peach Soda and Creams’ strawberry gelato is sure to leave patrons feeling peachy.

Also new to the menu is the bubble tea range, with fresh, fruity combinations filled with bursting tapioca pearls. They include Strawberry & Mango Bubble Slush, Mango & Lychee Bubble Shake, Mango Fruit Bubble Tea and, for classics fans, Vanilla Milk Tea Boba and Cherry Bubble Float.