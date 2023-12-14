New jobs as plumbing company in Silsoe invests £250k in fleet expansion

Burton Smith Plumbing & Heating has completed a £250,000 investment in its vehicle fleet as it expands its team of experienced engineers.

The business, which is based in Silsoe, Bedfordshire, has experienced rapid growth since it was formed in 2017 on the back of securing several contracts with home insurance providers and a larger domestic property client base from its 24-hour emergency call out and planned maintenance projects.

Currently employing 50 people, the Burton Smith is creating a further seven new jobs for plumbing and heating engineers to meet the demand for its services, which also includes the design and installation of bathroom and heating systems.

To enable the new recruits to immediately support customers, the company has completed the investment in seven new Ford Transit vans, which have been fully fitted with racking and specialist equipment to support traditional and renewable energy projects.

Serving predominantly the South East and Central England regions, as well as areas of the Midlands and North West, the business has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords, commercial facilities management providers to commercial buildings and insurance companies.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of Burton Smith, said: “The addition of the new vehicles and recruiting more experienced engineers reflects the rapid scale up trajectory the business is experiencing. We have seen growth of around 400% in the past three years, which is enabling us to invest in our capabilities, skills and responsiveness.

“We have built a talented workforce of both engineers and support staff and we’re keen to add to those numbers with additional plumbing and heating specialists who can deliver high levels of service and expertise.

