New graduate trainee looks set for the top

A new arrival at Bedford’s biggest bus operator looks set for the top as she joins the operator as a Graduate Trainee, specialising in Operations.

Victoria Taylor has joined Stagecoach East and will now work in different parts of the operation, to get a deeper understanding of what it takes to reliably bring communities together in such a busy and diverse region.

With a degree in Consumer Behaviour and Marketing, she will aim to bring expert knowledge in identifying customer needs and demands in order to create positive experiences for customers throughout Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

Stagecoach East has an outstanding reputation for developing its talented staff, both to progress to senior roles at East and also to take on senior positions at other bus operators.

Victoria Taylor

Victoria said: “As a young person who is passionate about the bus industry, I am eager to encourage more people like me, especially in a student dominated area like Cambridge to choose the bus as their main mode of transport.

“I am excited to work in a fast-paced environment and bring fresh ideas to Stagecoach East to make travel enjoyable and efficient for everyone in the community.”

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, and himself a former Graduate Trainee, said: “We are delighted to have Victoria with us. She brings skills and insight that will really help in the work we do, providing the best possible bus services for the people of our region. So, I am really looking forward to working with her and hope that she will learn a lot from her time with us.”