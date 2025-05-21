New family day complete with live music and children’s activities is coming to Kempston this summer

The family day is coming to Addison Howard Park on Saturday, August 2

A new family day is coming to Kempston in August – and the council is looking for performers as well as sponsors.

It will run on Saturday, August 2 from 11am to 6pm at the Addison Howard Park.

There’ll be live music, children’s activities, food and drink stalls, as well as an animal farm and petting zoo.

Bedford Borough Council is inviting performers – whether they be singers, DJs, dancers or comedians – to showcase their talents on the community stage.

If you’re a craft trader, caterer or business you should email [email protected] if you want to get involved.

Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses – the email contact is the same; [email protected].

