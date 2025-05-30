New coworking space in Bedford

Founder of entspired, Jodie Faitakis & founder of The Little Marketing Company have come together to join forces to create a co-working club for the summer.

Starting on the first Tuesday in June, the duo will open doors at Blue Glass to anyone wanting to work in a combined environment.

Lauren Troiano, co-founder of The Co Working Club said: “Working from home or being a freelancer can sometimes be very isolating & lonely & so we wanted to provide a space where people can come together to banish the feeling of being alone.

"It’s also a great way to casually network with others & you never know who you might meet or ending up working with.”

Featured - Robert Buckmaster (left), Jodie Faitakis (middle), Lauren Troiano (right)

Co-founder Jodie Faitakis went on to say: “There’s no denying that the town centre has been struggling for a long time with empty shop windows & a lack of footfall. We’re wanting to work with Rob from Blueglass to help support his day time trade where otherwise he’d be quiet or closed.

“We’ll be bringing a force of freelancers along in to town on a regular basis to support the local economy. We will advertise of independent shops in the area to promote them & encourage others to pop in whilst in the centre.”

The Co Working Club co working sessions will be available two days a week (Tuesdays & Thursdays) from 9am-5pm at a charge of £20 inclusive of two hot drinks.

Lunch will be available on the day at an extra cost.

Rob from Blueglass said: “We at BlueGlass are looking forward to this exciting new collaboration and being able to provide the space needed for people to work together. With business rates increasing, due to the Government’s withdrawal of support for hospitality, this is also a great opportunity to increase daytime trade when we would normally be closed.”