A new entertainment space – a basement opposite the faces in Bedford – opens tomorrow (Thursday).

Called The Cellar Bar – it’s been brought to life by owner, Marcus Wright, who also owns Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms in Allhallows.

He said: “This basement was a Victorian dwelling for many, many years and after much renovation, it is now a fabulous space that I am incredibly proud of.

Marcus Wright opens The Cellar Bar, Bedford, on Thursday, December 22

“Over the course of eight weeks, the whole area has changed to become a unique underground drinking experience, ready for live bands, comedy and events.”

Doors open tomorrow (Thursday) with a cocktail experience, craft ale and live music all on the horizon.

