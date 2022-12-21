News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

New cellar bar opens in Bedford just in time for Christmas

It will feature live bands and comedy

By Clare Turner
1 hour ago - 1 min read

A new entertainment space – a basement opposite the faces in Bedford – opens tomorrow (Thursday).

Called The Cellar Bar – it’s been brought to life by owner, Marcus Wright, who also owns Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms in Allhallows.

He said: “This basement was a Victorian dwelling for many, many years and after much renovation, it is now a fabulous space that I am incredibly proud of.

Marcus Wright opens The Cellar Bar, Bedford, on Thursday, December 22
Most Popular

“Over the course of eight weeks, the whole area has changed to become a unique underground drinking experience, ready for live bands, comedy and events.”

Doors open tomorrow (Thursday) with a cocktail experience, craft ale and live music all on the horizon.

The Cellar Bar, in the High Street, will open each week, Thursday to Sunday, with a special 2am closing licence and DJ set on New Year’s Eve.

Visit The Cellar Bar's website for more details

Marcus WrightBedfordVictorian