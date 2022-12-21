New cellar bar opens in Bedford just in time for Christmas
It will feature live bands and comedy
A new entertainment space – a basement opposite the faces in Bedford – opens tomorrow (Thursday).
Called The Cellar Bar – it’s been brought to life by owner, Marcus Wright, who also owns Don't Get Locked In Escape Rooms in Allhallows.
He said: “This basement was a Victorian dwelling for many, many years and after much renovation, it is now a fabulous space that I am incredibly proud of.
“Over the course of eight weeks, the whole area has changed to become a unique underground drinking experience, ready for live bands, comedy and events.”
Doors open tomorrow (Thursday) with a cocktail experience, craft ale and live music all on the horizon.
The Cellar Bar, in the High Street, will open each week, Thursday to Sunday, with a special 2am closing licence and DJ set on New Year’s Eve.