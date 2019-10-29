New business units open in Bedford

A multi-million pound development of 23 units – the first of its kind in Bedford for more than 20 years – is open for business after reaching practical completion.

Contracts have already been exchanged on two units, with a third under offer, at the Glenmore Business Park development in Arkwright Road, with others under negotiation.

Local businesses have been keen to relocate to the mix of light industrial and warehouse units, available for sale freehold or lease, according to Andrew Clarke, head of commercial agency at Kirkby Diamond in Bedford.

He said: “Glenmore Business Park is a very welcome addition to the Bedford market and we have been inundated with enquiries from firms looking for high quality accommodation in an excellent location.

“Agreements for lease have been exchanged with a building contractor and a vehicle wrapping business, and we are in advanced negotiations with several other potential occupiers. With rents starting at £11,750, and freeholds available, the development is proving to be extremely popular among the region’s business community.”