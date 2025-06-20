Active Care Group, the UK’s leading provider of complex care, is proud to announce that Park House, their neurological rehabilitation and residential service, providing rehabilitation care for adults with an acquired brain injury or neurological condition in Bedfordshire, has maintained its Care Quality Commission (CQC) overall rating of ‘Good’ in its latest inspection, across all five inspected areas: Safe, Effective, Caring, Responsive, and Well-led.

Park House – in St Andrew’s Road, Bedford – provides accommodation for 14 adult residents, with a dedicated team of professionals working together to develop person-centred, evidence-based rehabilitation care plans for everyone, aiming to maximise independence and recovery. The service is fully wheelchair accessible and features a wheelchair-accessible lift, training kitchen, and garden.

Park House’s registered manager, Naomi Amoni commented, “Retaining our rating following the recent CQC inspection is a true testament to the unwavering dedication, compassion, and professionalism of our entire team at Park House. We have worked tirelessly to uphold the highest standards of care, and I am incredibly proud of the commitment we show every day to the residents we support.”

She went on to applaud her team, stating, “Our ‘Good’ rating reflects the passion, resilience, and excellence of our team. I am honoured to lead such an incredible group of individuals who truly make a difference every day.”

For further information about Park House, you can access their latest CQC inspection report by visiting their webpage: activecaregroup.co.uk/location/park-house/

For further information about our adult neurological rehabilitation and residential services, please visit the link: activecaregroup.co.uk/neurological-rehabilitation-services/