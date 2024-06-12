Navigating grief on Father's Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bedford funeral director shares advice on navigating loss in the lead-up to Father’s Day

For many Father's Day is a happy occasion. However, for those who have experienced a bereavement and no longer have that special person in their lives, the emotions associated with the occasion can be very different.

To offer support during this challenging time, Ramona Stevens from local funeral directors, Clarabut and Plumbe shares valuable tips for coping with grief and loss around Father’s Day. Whether you’re experiencing these feelings yourself or supporting someone who is, these tips can help provide some comfort and guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Acknowledge your feelings: Recognise and accept your feelings around this time. Ramona, emphasises, “Acknowledging your feelings is crucial. Allow yourself to feel whatever emotions come up, whether it’s sadness, anger, or even relief." Plan ahead: Planning how you’ll spend Father’s Day can help you manage your emotions during a difficult time. Ramona suggests, “Deciding in advance how you’ll spend the day, even if that’s choosing to take a self-care day can help provide a sense of control and comfort.” Honour your loved one: Consider creating a special display honouring your father or father figure. Ramona said, “Take some time out of your day to honour them, this could be simply by visiting their favourite place, playing their favourite song or cooking their favourite meal.” Reach out for support: You don’t have to navigate your grief journey alone. “Lean on your support network of family and friends for comfort and companionship. Or consider joining a local or online support group where you can connect with other people who understand what you’re going through.” Clarabut & Plumbe Funeral Directors offer a free Grief Chat Support Group, offering a safe space for individuals to come together and share their grief journeys. The group meets every 4 weeks on Tuesdays from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM and all are welcome to attend. Take care of yourself: Remember to take care of yourself mentally and physically. “Self-care is so important during times of grief, make time to do something just for you and be gentle on yourself as you navigate your emotions,” Ramona recommends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team at Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors in Bedford are also inviting the community to join them in honouring dads in the lead-up to Father's Day.

The team at Clarabut and Plumbe Funeral Directors in Bedford are also inviting the community to join them in honouring dads in the lead-up to Father's Day.

"We've set up a special window display that families can use to remember their fathers or father figures," explained Ramona. "Families can personalise tributes to honour their loved ones, and these tributes will be featured in our window as a collective memorial."

“We encourage anyone wishing to remember a father figure to pop into our branch where our friendly team will be able to assist.”

Coping with grief during such occasions, especially the first one without your loved one, can be difficult, but it’s essential to remember that you’re not alone and to reach out for help if you need it.