Small moments of calm can boost your focus, energy, and overall wellbeing at work 🌿

National Quiet Day highlights the value of calm in our busy, noisy lives

Quiet moments at work can reduce stress and improve focus and wellbeing

Simple daily pauses can help employees recharge and avoid burnout

Stillness is an underrated tool for better balance and productivity

Every year, National Quiet Day serves as a gentle reminder of the importance of stillness in our noisy, fast-paced lives.

While there is some debate over exactly when it falls – many say the second Wednesday in September, though others note that some organisations have marked it in February – the sentiment remains the same: quiet matters.

In a world where constant notifications, video calls, and endless chatter fill our days, National Quiet Day encourages us to pause, recharge, and reconnect with ourselves.

For workers and employees especially, carving out moments of calm can improve focus, reduce stress, and even boost productivity. Here are some practical ways to bring a little peace into your workday.

1. Start the day slowly

Instead of immediately checking emails or scrolling through messages, allow yourself a few minutes of quiet before diving into work.

You might take your morning tea or coffee in silence, practise a short breathing exercise, or simply sit and enjoy the stillness.

This short ritual can help you begin the day with a calmer mindset and set the tone for the hours ahead.

2. Create a calming workspace

Your environment has a huge influence on your mood, and a cluttered desk can add to feelings of stress, while a tidy, organised space invites focus.

You don’t need to overhaul your office – small touches such as plants, soft lighting, or noise-cancelling headphones can make all the difference.

Even just positioning your chair near a window for natural light can make your workspace feel more peaceful.

3. Schedule micro-breaks

Quiet doesn’t always mean long, uninterrupted stretches of silence ; even five minutes away from your screen can help reset your mind.

Try following the “50/10 rule”: work with focus for 50 minutes, then take a 10-minute break without screens. Step outside, stretch, or close your eyes at your desk.

These pauses prevent burnout and give your brain a chance to recharge.

4. Try mindful breathing

When work pressures mount, taking control of your breathing can help anchor you. One simple technique is “box breathing”: inhale for four counts, hold for four, exhale for four, and hold again for four.

Repeat this cycle three or four times. It only takes a minute, but it can calm your nervous system and restore a sense of balance.

5. Embrace quiet lunches

Many workers eat lunch while still glued to their screens, so on National Quiet Day, try stepping away from technology during your lunch break.

Eat slowly, notice the flavours, and avoid multitasking. If possible, eat outside or in a calm environment. This not only aids digestion but also gives your mind a genuine rest.

6. Reduce digital noise

Notifications are one of the biggest culprits when it comes to distraction and stress.

Consider muting non-urgent alerts for part of the day or using “Do Not Disturb” mode during deep work sessions.

Let colleagues know you’ll be available again at a set time. By setting these boundaries, you create small oases of quiet in an otherwise busy day.

7. Incorporate gentle movement

Quiet doesn’t necessarily mean sitting still, and gentle stretches, yoga poses, or a slow walk around the block can all provide calm.

Movement helps release tension from sitting too long and can clear your mind. Even a few minutes of standing, stretching your arms, and rolling your shoulders can bring back focus and calm.

8. Practise gratitude pauses

Moments of silence are an opportunity to reflect, so take a minute in your day to note something you’re grateful for.

Whether it’s a supportive colleague, the sunshine outside, or simply having completed a task, gratitude not only cultivates positivity but also grounds you in the present, breaking the cycle of stress and overthinking.

9. Use sound to create quiet

Paradoxically, sometimes we need sound to access stillness. Soothing background music, nature sounds, or white noise can drown out distracting chatter in open offices.

Apps and playlists dedicated to focus and calm can be useful tools for creating your own cocoon of peace.

