My Property Pros winning streak – franchise network celebrates multiple award wins

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s top exterior cleaning franchise, My Property Pros (MPP), is on a spectacular winning streak! The MPP team has been sweeping up recognition across the board, excelling in customer service, franchisee satisfaction, and more, all while continuing to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making waves in the Business Awards UK 2025, the innovative brand was crowned the winner of the Health & Safety Excellence in Service category, fighting off fierce competition from across the country. The award recognised MPP’s commitment to safety and standards for every job, every customer and every franchisee. A testament to its industry-leading training and support programme for franchisees, MPP was also shortlisted as a finalist in the Business Training & Education Award.

"We're absolutely thrilled with this win,” said MPP CEO, Karen Prewer. “Over the last 30 years we’ve embedded health and safety into every aspect of our business and every interaction – it’s how our franchisees keep both feet firmly on the ground and customers are continually delighted with the non-invasive, transformative services we offer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPP has also been honoured with two prestigious titles in the LUXlife Home and Garden Awards 2025. The fast-growing franchisor scooped LUXlife Customer Service Excellence Award and Nationwide Exterior Cleaning Business of the Year. The awards, judged by an expert panel, recognise brands that align with modern consumer demands through sustainability, innovation, and personalisation. “From integrating renewable practices, leveraging the latest digital tools, and providing custom products and services, winners prove they can provide an enhanced customer experience that will undoubtedly set new standards for the industry and continue to drive growth across the sector,” said a spokesperson for LUXlife.

Mark Field

And the wins don’t stop there! Showcasing the quality and excellence that is the lifeblood of the MPP brand, local operative Mark Field was crowned Window Cleaner of the Year 2025 by the Federation of Window Cleaners (FWC). The longstanding employee of Andrew Day - MPP franchisee for Central Bedford – Mark’s dedication, skill, and hard work stood out from hundreds of entries.

"I'm over the moon to be named Window Cleaner of the Year! It’s a huge honour to be recognised by the FWC, and I couldn’t have done it without the amazing support from Andrew and the whole MPP Central Bedford team,” said Mark. “It gives me great satisfaction knowing I’ve done a top-notch job and made a difference to a customer’s life. We don’t just clean properties, we give people time back to spend on what’s important and we make it so they can be proud of how their home or business looks in the process!”

This slew of accolades adds to the mounting recognition MPP has earned over the last six months. For the third consecutive year, the franchise struck gold when it was awarded a 5-Star Franchise rating in the prestigious Workbuzz Franchise Satisfaction Benchmark. Judges of this demanding award are arguably some of the industry’s toughest critics… the brand’s own franchisees! MPP’s impressive results included average overall scores of 94% in the categories ‘Training and Support’ and ‘The Franchise System’ and 95% in ‘Culture and Relationships’. In areas including ‘Going the Extra Mile’, ‘Business Expansion’, ‘Shared Goals’ and ‘Products and Services’ MPP received a 100% satisfaction rating from all franchisees surveyed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPP also secured its place once again in the annual Elite Franchise top 100 list – recognised as one of the top 10 property maintenance franchise brands in the whole of the UK.

“Plans for the remainder of 2025 include supporting existing franchisees in expanding to multi-van ownership while building on the outstanding success of our Roof Cleaning service. Many franchisees are now generating up to £1,200 a day from roof cleans alone, transforming their businesses nationwide.

“We’re also in the process of bringing on a Business Development Manager to win local and national contracts for our franchisees – something we believe could be a real game-changer for MPP,” added Karen Prewer.

My Property Pros is keen to hear from ambitious professionals who are ready to reach for the stars… with both feet firmly on the ground! For more information, visit www.mypropertypros.co.uk/franchise.