Mid Bedfordshire MP Blake Stephenson recently visited Comline Group's new global headquarters at Bedford Commercial Park, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The relocation from Luton to Bedford signifies Comline's commitment to growth and innovation in the automotive parts industry and to the region.

Comline Group founder and CEO, Divyesh Kamdar, said: “It was an honour to welcome Mr Stephenson to our new site and to have such a positive discussion regarding business in the local Bedford and wider Bedfordshire community. We have committed our future to Bedford, and we look forward to working closely together for years to come.”

During his visit, MP Stephenson toured the state-of-the-art 70,000-square-foot facility, which features modern high-bay warehousing and contemporary office spaces. He was particularly impressed by the implementation of the AutoStore™ system, an automated storage and retrieval solution using a fleet of robots to enhance efficiency and accuracy in order processing.

Following the tour, MP Stephenson praised Comline’s contribution to the local economy, stating: “Comline are one of Europe’s leading automotive aftermarket businesses, so it was fantastic to visit their UK headquarters, which is based right here in Mid Bedfordshire and to meet some of the team.”

The visit provided an opportunity to discuss Comline’s expansion plans and its potential impact on local employment. MP Stephenson highlighted the importance of businesses, like Comline, in the region, saying: “We are lucky to have innovative businesses, like Comline, on our doorstep providing great local jobs with a real focus on skills.”

Comline’s investment in sustainable technologies, including rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems, aligns with broader environmental goals. The company’s proactive approach to integrating advanced technologies positions it as a leader in the automotive parts sector.

MP Stephenson reiterated his commitment to supporting businesses, emphasising: “Supporting businesses should always be the priority when aiming to grow the economy, and I will continue to make the case in Parliament to deliver the best possible environment for growing businesses in Bedfordshire and beyond.”

Comline’s move to Bedford represents a significant step forward in its mission to enhance service offerings to customers worldwide. MP Stephenson’s visit underscores the vital role that supportive political engagement plays in the success and growth of local enterprises.