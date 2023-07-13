Milton Keynes-based supplier aims to meet growing demand from green-fingered Flitwick residents

A garden centre in Flitwick has grown its offering after coming under new ownership by a Milton Keynes-based supplier.

Garden centre and landscaping materials supplier, Nuyard Group, has purchased Flitvale Garden Centre with the support of a £1.9m funding package from Lloyds Bank.

The supplier has given the centre a makeover and increased its product offering.

The centre is under new ownership. Image submitted.

The business was founded 20 years ago out of a garden and landscaping merchants centre in Tring and now has four sites to its name. Nuyard hires 65 staff and is planning to grow its headcount to over 100.

The business has refurbished the entire Flitwick centre, as well as investing in the on-site restaurant.

It also plans to add solar panels across the roof to make the centre sustainable and self-sufficient, and introduce a water-harvesting system to reduce its water use.

Peter Manship, director at Nuyard, said acquiring Flitvale Garden Centre was a milestone, and a significant amount of work has gone into redesigning and revamping it to cater to growing demand.