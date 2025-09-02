Mike Shears joins Robinson & Hall as Senior Commercial Surveyor

Mike joined us as Senior Commercial Surveyor in June 2025, continuing a long-established career, approaching 30 years, in the commercial property/surveying sector. Previously working for independent surveying practices in the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Surrey areas, his experience covers most aspects of commercial property including commercial agency (lettings, sales and acquisitions), rent reviews and lease renewals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent years, Mike’s focus has been much more on delivering strong, cohesive and effective property management for clients, across the south-east, along with asset management (lease regearing and the like) as opportunities present. He looks forward to making a positive and consistent contribution to support the continued expansion of the Commercial Property department at Robinson & Hall. He is looking forward to getting to know the regional market in the area and learning more about the rural side of the wider business.

Outside Robinson & Hall, Mike enjoys going to the gym, films, West End musicals and exploring the countryside on long weekend walks. occasionally dropping into the odd pub or two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he gets older, he admits to becoming more of a spectator rather than a participator of sport; tennis being his favourite, followed by golf.

To find out more about the services Robinson & Hall Commercial Property department provide and how we can help you, then please contact Mike on 01234 362890 or email [email protected]