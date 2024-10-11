Mayor of Bedford visits Wyboston Lakes Resort

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mayor of Bedford, Tom Wootton, made an official visit to Wyboston Lakes Resort to mark the completion of the Resort’s Phase 2 of its Green Energy Roadmap.

This phase includes the installation of more than 3200 solar panels on the Resort’s Waterfront Hotel, Woodlands Event Centre, Willows Training Centre and Knowledge Centre, part of an investment of £2m.

In front of an aerial photograph of the buildings showing the solar panels are, from left to right:

· Councillor Andrea Spice for Wixams and Wilstead and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Planning & Prosperity

· Councillor Sharanjit Sira for Wyboston

· Lady Mayoress Elizabeth Wootton

· Mayor Tom Wootton

· Louisa Watson, Marketing Director & Sustainability Lead at Wyboston Lakes Resort

· Steve Jones, CEO at Wyboston Lakes Resort

· Justin Richardson, Chief Executive, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce

· Simon McMahon, Operations Director at Wyboston Lakes Resort